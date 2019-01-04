«Он был при смерти!»: Бритни Спирс отменила концерт в Лас-Вегасе из-за болезни отца

, 23:41 Фото 38

Отец американской поп-дивы тяжело болен и она решила сосредоточиться на помощи своей семье.

Фото: www.globallookpress.com

Американская поп-певица, актриса и автор песен, обладательница премии «Грэмми» Бритни Спирс не покажет поклонником свое новое шоу Domination. Она приняла решение отменить выступление в Лас-Вегасе. Об этом певица сообщила в своем Instagram.

— Я не буду выступать со своим новым шоу Domination. Я с нетерпением ждала его и хотела видеть всех вас в этом году, поэтому это (решение об отмене — прим.ред.) разбивает мне сердце. Однако важно всегда ставить семью на первое место… и я должна была принять это решение. Пару месяцев назад мой отец был госпитализирован и чуть не умер. Мы все так благодарны, что он вышел сумел выжить, но у него впереди еще долгий путь. Мне пришлось принять это трудное решение, чтобы полностью сосредоточиться на моей семье. Я надеюсь, что вы все можете понять меня, — написала Бритни.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Публикация от  Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Также певица сообщила, что деньги за все купленные билеты будут возвращены. По предварительной информации, отец артистки в ноябре 2018 года был госпитализирован из-за серьезных проблем с толстым кишечником. Врачам с трудом удалось буквально вытащить мужчину с того света. После он провел месяц в больнице, а сейчас проходит реабилитацию.

Ранее Пятый канал рассказывал о том, как Бритни Спирс выступила в Санкт-Петербурге.

