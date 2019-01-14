Энн Хэтэуэй отказалась от алкоголя до совершеннолетия сына

6:01

Голливудская звезда решила «завязать» с алкоголем после пьянки с Мэтью Макконахи на Маврикии.

Фото: Instagram @annehathaway

Американская оскароносная актриса Энн Хэтэуэй заявила, что в ближайшие десятилетия не притронется к алкоголю, пишет газета The Independent.

Голливудская звезда пришла на ток-шоу, чтобы рассказать о работе над новым фильмом «Море соблазнов» с Мэттью Макконахи. Актриса вспомнила момент во время съемок на Маврикии, когда она с коллегой напилась «в стельку» во время похода по ромовым барам. Беспамятство настолько расстроило Энн, что она дала себе обещание не пить, пока ее сын не достигнет совершеннолетия и не уйдет из дома.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Matthew and I are learning our film Serenity isn’t easily broken down into sound bites. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it: I find Serenity to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent film from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight. It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralizing, beyond the realm of «thumbs up» and «thumbs down, ” «it sucked, ” «it was bad-ass, ” etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good. Serenity is a sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don’t come standard. If that sounds like you, I hope you’ll consider giving us your time and attention. Thanks for listening xx #SecretsWillSurface @serenityfilm

Публикация от  Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Ранее Пятый канал рассказывал о российской актрисе Анне Хилькевич, которая заставляет мужа пить исключительно крепкий алкоголь.

