Культовый кардиган Курта Кобейна выставили на аукцион

Кардиган вокалиста рок-группы Nirvana выставлен на аукцион Julien's, который пройдет в Лос-Анжелесе. За лот планируется выручить 200 тысяч фунтов стерлингов (примерно 16,5 миллиона рублей — Прим. ред), пишет The Sun.
Аукцион состоится в пятницу, 25 октября. Выставленный на продажу кардиган Кобейн надевал в 1993 году во время съемок известнейшего шоу MTV Unplugged. Прожженная сигаретой кофта считается одним из самых узнаваемых «музыкальных» предметов одежды.
До сих пор кардиган хранился у одного из фанатов Nirvana. Он получил его от бывшей супруги Кобейна Кортни Лав после смерти вокалиста. Поклонник отказывался продавать культовую вещь примерно 25 лет.
Ранее 5-tv.ru сообщал о продаже обложки альбома Nirvana с автографом Курта Кобейна. Лот выставили на торгах, состоявшихся в России.