Fiji Water Girl: разносчица воды на «Золотом глобусе» стала звездой соцсетей

View this post on Instagram

The unsung hero of the #GoldenGlobes red carpet has emerged. All hail “Fiji Water Girl” who has successfully photobombed almost every red carpet pic, serving up the best smizing we’ve seen in a long time. We love you Fiji Water Girl! 😂🙌🏻. Swipe right to see some of our favorites and see the rest at the link in bio. 📸 @gettyimages #FijiWaterGirl